Rs300 to 400m to be spent on cops’ welfare: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that around Rs300 to 400 million would be spent on the health welfare of the police force and all necessary tests, including the treatment of diseases of the heart, kidney and other important organs.

IG said this in a video message issued to the police force regarding health screening and provision of medical facilities to them on Monday. He said that health screening of half of the constabulary has been done while in some districts 100% screening has been completed. He praised the DPOs of the districts who completed the health screening of the constabulary.

IG Punjab said that during the health screening, the employees came to know about some diseases including hepatitis B and C, which were not even known to them earlier. He said that the treatment for Hepatitis C has been discovered and all the employees suffering from the disease would be provided free treatment by the department.

IG Punjab said that a permanent cure for hepatitis B has not been discovered but supportive treatment is available which would benefit the affected employees. He said that it has been decided to vaccinate the remaining force and families of employees to protect them from this disease and police department shall bear all expenses in this regard.

IG Punjab said this vaccine is completely safe and first of all, I would get myself vaccinated. The aim of all these measures is to take care of the health, well-being and treatment of the police employees. He said that the police force should unite and become a leaden wall in front of all the criminals, including the oppressors and terrorists. IG Punjab said that the protection of life and property and dignity of Pakistani citizens is the primary duty of the police force. Meanwhile, Rs200,000 have been given for the treatment of mothers of two martyrs of Lahore Police, Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Constable Ali Raza under medical grant from welfare fund of Punjab Police.

Similarly, a medical grant of Rs100,000 has been released from the fund for ASI Qadeer Akhtar of Multan Police to pay the bill of brain surgery. IG Punjab has approved to give an honorarium to the staff posted in all the training colleges and schools of the province, Rs1.25 crore would be given to the staff in the training institutes of Lahore, Sihala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Farooqabad and Sargodha.