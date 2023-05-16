Neelum Valley accident inujred discharged after surgery

LAHORE:On the directions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a successful operation of the arms of a citizen, Fahad, has been done at Lahore General Hospital and he was discharged.

It is mentionable that 28-year old Fahad of Arifwala, district Pakpattan, was badly injured in a traffic accident in Neelum Valley and his both arms were fractured after which he was shifted to Lahore General Hospital on 4-05-2023 in a critical condition.

As directed by the CM, a surgical team supervised by Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif undertook his operations successfully at LGH. Principal, PGMI, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, who personally supervised the treatment of the patient, expressed his satisfaction and said that the professional doctors of LGH once again proved their abilities. He added that by using modern methods Fahad's both arms have been made normal and now the citizen has left for home. The relatives of Fahad said that the CM has taken timely steps to provide relief to Fahad and saved him from lifelong anxiety and mental torture. They thanked the administration and doctors for providing free and quality medical facilities.