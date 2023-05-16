Best municipal services govt agenda: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that govt’s only agenda was to provide quality municipal services to the citizens and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the local government affairs of provincial capital. Chief Officer MCL Ali Abbas Bukhari and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The minister said that providing relief to the citizens should be the top priority of MCL officials and strict action should be taken against those who caused inconvenience or troubles for them for seeking unlawful favour. He directed that the ongoing drive against encroachment should be continued indiscriminately in all municipal zones of provincial capital.

He said cooperation of the relevant departments including LDA, Wasa, Lesco should also be sought in order to remove obstacles for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and a comprehensive operation should with the support of the district administration to reclaim the state land from the illegal occupants.

Ibrahim Murad said that the illegal constructions in parking areas of commercial buildings should be dismantled and restored to the original condition for the purpose they were meant for. He further directed that the size and design of handcarts for hawkers should be finalised at the earliest. The rules for the registration of hawkers should be implemented from July 1, 2023, he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab caretaker local government minister has directed the chief officers of all the local bodies across the province for chalking out a comprehensive contingency plan for meeting any challenging situation during the forthcoming monsoon season. He directed for immediately starting de-silting of drains for facilitating smooth flow of storm water during the rainy season.

For disposal of water from low-lying areas, dewatering set available with the local bodies should be kept operational and the faulty sets should be repaired immediately, the minister added. He said that all the other machinery and equipment required to deal with emergency situations should also be in working condition and the out of order things should be repaired immediately.

The minister said that flood emergency cells should be established by the local bodies wherever required. In any emergency, the use of all necessary resources should be ensured for the safety of life and property of the citizens. All necessary arrangements for monsoon should be completed and a report should be sent to the local government department, he added.