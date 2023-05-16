Mustafizur and Hasan bowl BD to Ireland series win

LONDON: Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets before Hasan Mahmud held his nerve as Bangladesh beat Ireland by just five runs in the third One-day International at Chelmsford on Sunday.

Victory gave Bangladesh a 2-0 win, with one washout, in the three-match series. Mustafizur, a 27-year-old left-arm quick, finished with fine figures of 4-44 from 10 overs, including several top-order batsman, as Ireland were held to 269-9 in reply to Bangladesh´s 274 all out.

Ireland needed 10 off the final over only for Hasan to take two wickets. Then, with six required off the last ball, Hasan´s fine yorker hit tailender Craig Young on the boot to the delight of the Tigers´ vocal fans at the headquarters of English county Essex.

Ireland were well-placed when needing 51 off nine overs with seven wickets in hand. But Najmul Hossain, who hit a maiden ODI century in Bangladesh´s three-wicket win on Friday, took his first wicket at this level to remove Harry Tector.

The in-form Tector, fresh from a career-best 140 on Friday, had made a brisk 45 when he pulled part-time bowler Najmul only for Liton Das to take a stunning diving catch low down as he ran in from wide of long-on.

"If I tell you we had the belief we´d win, I´d be lying," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who top-scored for the Tigers with 69, told ESPNCricinfo. "But cricket is a funny game, wickets fall and scoreboard pressure is bad to have. When ´the Fizz´ got two wickets (Curtis Campher and George Dockrell), we thought we had a chance."

Ireland paceman Mark Adair took 4-40 to leave his side chasing a gettable target of 275 off 50 overs. But despite opener Paul Stirling, captain Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker all making fifties, no batsman was able to produce the match-winning innings Ireland needed.

Tuesday´s washout, something Ireland hoped to avoid by moving the series to England, denied the Irish the 3-0 clean sweep they needed to secure automatic entry into this year´s World Cup in India.