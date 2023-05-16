Pakistan thrash Bangladesh to win one-day series 4-1

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 defeated Bangladesh Under-19 by 80 runs in the fifth and final ODI to win the series 4-1 on Monday.

The main feature of the match was the excellent batting of Hamza Nawaz and Shahzeb Khan and the all-round performance of Arafat Minhas. Bangladesh won the toss and allowed Pakistan to bat who scored 244 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted fifty overs. The hosts were then was bowled out for just 164 runs.

Azan Owais and Shahzeb Khan gave Pakistan a good start of 88 runs. Azan Owais scored 41 runs with five fours. Shahzeb Khan scored 67 runs off 93 balls which included eight fours and a six.

Hamza Nawaz was the top scorer of Pakistan. He faced 76 balls and scored 72 runs with six fours and three sixes. He added 75 runs in the fifth wicket partnership with Arafat Minhas, who scored 40 runs which included one six and five fours.

Mahfouz Al Rabi took 4 wickets for 42 runs. Bangladesh had a disappointing start and lost four wickets for 38 runs. Captain Ahrar Amin and Shahab James added 83 runs in the fifth wicket partnership. Ahrar Amin was run out after scoring 53 runs. Shahab James was run out after scoring 56 runs with 9 fours.

In the series, Azan Owais scored the most 269 runs with a century and two half-centuries, while Shahzeb Khan was the second most successful batsman by scoring 264 runs with a century and two half-centuries. The only T20 match between the two teams will be played on Wednesday (tomorrow).