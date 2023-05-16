National Games Torch Relay completed

LAHORE: The Torch Relay of the 34th National Games Quetta 2023 has completed its journey across Pakistan.

The torch was handed over to Balochistan Secretary Sports Ishaq Jamali by the Akhuwat College University’s students and Dr Amjad Saqib, founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation, in a ceremony held at Akhuwat College University Kasur. The event, which students of Akhuwat College University organised late Saturday night, was graced by Tayyab Ikram, President International Hockey Federation (FIH), as the guest of honour. Tayyab, globally known for his dynamic vision for athletes and youth empowerment, had a very motivating interaction with the young students, Dr Amjad Saqib, Olympians and officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Speaking on the occasion, Tayyab emphasised that youngsters are the most precious asset. “They are entitled to have access to the best education and sporting facilities. We have to recognise that we must provide them with the best facilities to enable them to reach their potential for a dynamic and progressive society,” he said. "It is their right and our obligation to give them all the support to become future leaders," he added.

Ishaq Jamali reiterated the commitment of government of Balochistan to utilise the spirit of sports and the National Games for peace. The people of Balochistan are all set to host National Games as the Baloch students along with their fellows from across the regions and provinces of Pakistan celebrated the message of friendship, harmony, peace, compassion, and equity carried through the Torch Relay.