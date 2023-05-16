PMDC academic board yet to be formed

Four months have passed since the establishment of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), however, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board is still to be established.

Consequently, the examination procedure and structure for the medical and dental colleges admissions test (MDCAT) have not yet been formulated.

If the formation of the academic board is further delayed, the administration of MDCAT would be significantly delayed, affecting more than 200,000 candidates. The ministry of health must solicit nominations from the provinces for its members, after which the list would be presented before the federal cabinet.

This board is the primary body of the PMDC Act that is supposed to formulate accreditation standards for Pakistan-based undergraduate medical and dental programmes and preparing suggestions for the council.

According to the law, the board has to formulate curriculum and scope of undergraduate medical and dental programmes of study in Pakistan leading to general or specialist registration of the graduates to practise medicine and dentistry in the country.

The board also has to formulate the examination procedure and structure for MDCAT to be conducted by the provinces after approval by the council.

The term of the National Medical and Dental Academic Board members is fixed for four years. It comprises the chairman of the Higher Education Commission, president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, two deans of a public medical university or college, the principal of the Army Public Medical College and others.