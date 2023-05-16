SHC restrains police from arresting Haleem for four days

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday restrained the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, in any cases registered against him for a period of four days.

The interim order came on a petition filed by Haleem’s son Hassan Adil Sheikh against the possible arrest of his father in what he called politically motivated cases. The petitioner submitted that his father had been subjected to political victimisation time and again and numerous FIRs had been registered against him, in which he was granted bail by the judiciary.

He submitted that the high court had also issued some restraining orders to the police and law enforcement agencies with regard to arrest or taking any coercive action against Haleem.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that in the current political scenario, the Sindh government had again registered numerous FIRs against the petitioner’s father and it was apprehended that he would be arrested once again in illegal and unlawful cases.

He said that a number of FIRs had been registered against PTI leaders and activists during the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and expressed fear that Haleem would be arrested in any of the cases in later stages of trial proceedings.

The high court was requested to direct the police to produce the number and nature of cases against the petitioner’s father and restrain the police from arresting him without prior permission of the court.

A single bench of the high court headed by Justice Omar Sial after the preliminary hearing of the petition observed that a cursory look of the FIR did indeed reveal that nobody specific had been nominated in several FIRs.

The high court issued notices to the prosecutor general as well as advocate general Sindh with a direction that the details of cases pending against the petitioner’s father be placed before the court on the next hearing.

Regarding apprehension of the petitioner with regard to the possible arrest of his father in those FIRs in which nobody had been nominated except workers of a political party, the SHC restrained the police from arresting Haleem in any of such FIRs that were registered against unidentified workers of the PTI for four days.

Ali Zaidi’s detention

The SHC issued notices to federal and provincial law officers and others on a petition against detention of PTI leader and former federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi. Petitioner Yasmeen Zaidi submitted that her spouse Ali was a leader of the PTI and his whereabouts were unknown for five to six days.

She submitted that Ali was taken into custody on May 9 after the arrest of the PTI chairman, and since then, he had not been produced before any court of law. The high court was requested to direct the police and law enforcement agencies to produce Ali and provide details of cases, if any, against him.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phullpoto after a preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the advocate general Sindh, prosecutor general and others, and called their comments within two weeks.