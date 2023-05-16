PPP writes to CEC to complete formation of local govts in Sindh

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan to immediately complete the process of the formation of local governments in Sindh by holding the leftover elections for the reserved seats and the offices of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman of municipal agencies.

Taj Haider, incharge of the central election cell of the PPP, sent a letter to the CEC on Monday, in which he said the local government elections in four divisions of Sindh were held almost a year back.

He added that the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were delayed due to the devastations caused by heavy rains and floods in the province. The PPP leader in the letter reminded the CEC about the prime importance the constitution and Election Act attached to the local government system. “The delay in making these elected bodies functional and that too by the worthy Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is contrary to the objectives of the Constitution and law and is causing despondency at the level of the people of Sindh,” he wrote.

He mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a public meeting recently held in Karachi had demanded immediate completion of the electoral process for the local governments. He urged the CEC to instruct the officials concerned of the ECP to take up the matter urgently so that the elected representatives in Sindh could take up their duties without further delay.