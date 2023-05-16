Pakistan makes it to Global Silicon Valley Elite 200

Dr Mohammad Azib’s MedAngle, the first-of-its-kind platform for future doctors, has been named the 2023 Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company. It is the only Pakistani company represented on the list.

With over 61,000 medical students and future doctors on the platform who have answered questions more than 45 million times, MedAngle is a leader and pioneer in revolutionising digital medical education in Pakistan and beyond.

Boasting over 40,000 multiple choice questions, clinical cases and various other pieces of content, it is the biggest medical education platform in the history of Pakistan and the Middle East region.

MedAngle’s team comprises more than 150 doctors, healthcare professionals, and elite medical students in both Pakistan and the Middle East. MedAngle has scaled its technology from one school to more than 140 in two countries, with recent expansion into the UAE.

Bill Gates was the keynote speaker of this year’s ASU+GSV Summit, which also featured Khan Academy Founder and CEO Sal Khan, and OpenAI and ChatGPT Founder and CEO Sam Altman as speakers.

Previous speakers include Barack Obama, Richard Branson, Laurene Powell Jobs, Priscilla Chan, Jeff Weiner, Bill Nye, Howard Schultz, Reed Hastings and Eric Yuan.

Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual ASU+GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work.

It represents a gathering of over 15,000 global leaders in education and over $7 trillion in assets. According to The New York Times, the ASU+GSV Summit is “The Must-Attend Event for Education Technology Investors”, while Forbes says “ASU+GSV is the Davos of Education”.

Dr Azib is an alumnus of the Dow University of Health Sciences (Class of 2020). He is the country’s first-ever full-stack technologist and medical doctor.

Dr Azib was also the first Pakistani ever accepted to the Transcend Fellowship in Silicon Valley, and he was also accepted to the MIT-Harvard Medical School Global Healthcare innovation program, and was inducted into the Stanford Graduate School of Business Seed Spark Program.