CITY PULSE

Eastern classical music

The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding an evening of Eastern classical music performed live by living legends Ustad Bashir Khan on the tabla, Ustad Akhtar Hussain on the sarangi and Ustad Hanif Khan on the flute. The event will be held at 8pm on May 20 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

Exploring Boundaries

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqeel Solangi, Hadia Moiz, Huma Mulji, Jamil Baloch, Masuma Halai Khwaja and Sahar Ansari. Titled ‘Exploring Boundaries’, the show will run at the gallery until May 22. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Studies In Integrated Facades

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Seema Nusrat. Titled ‘Studies In Integrated Facades’, the show will run at the gallery until May 18. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

If you think we live...

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Nazar-ul-Islam. Titled ‘If you think we live in the land of the free, you should try to be black like me’, the show will run at the gallery until May 25. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.