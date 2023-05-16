PTI leader Ali Zaidi’s house declared sub-jail

The Sindh home department has declared the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi a sub-jail.

A notification to this effect was issued on Monday night. The PTI leader was arrested on May 9 by law enforcement agencies following a mayhem in the Baloch Colony area. Later, a petition was filed with the Sindh High Court by his family against his detention. On Monday, the Sindh government in a meeting to review law and order made the decision to declare the house of Zaidi a sub-jail.

The decision was made in exercise of powers under the Section 541(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 6(a) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act, 2019, and Rule 2(1)(s) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Rules 2019.

The PTI leader shall be in house arrest till further orders. After the notification was issued, officials said Zaidi would be shifted to his residence in Defence Housing Authority Phase VI in the late hours of Monday and police shall be deployed around his house.

According to the order, officials nominated by the Sindh inspector general of prisons would be responsible for the supervision and administration of the sub-jail under the provisions of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act, 2019, and Sindh Prisons and Corrections Rules 2019. The Sindh inspector general of police would nominate officials to ensure foolproof security of the prisoner and the sub-jail.