Photos of around 18 suspects involved in vandalism released

The investigation wing of the District East police on Monday released photos of approximately one-and-a-half dozen miscreants allegedly involved in the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred in Karachi on May 9 following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad.

"We are in the process of identifying the suspects involved in the vandalism and arson incidents with the help of footage. To date, we have arrested 115 suspects and released photos of 18 more suspects,” District East SSP Tariq Mastoi said while talking to The News.

He added that the police were gathering pictures of more suspects. He explained that the investigators were currently reviewing CCTV footage and other videos to obtain additional photographs and identify approximately 100 more suspects.

"We have appealed to local citizens and the media to assist the police in identifying the miscreants involved in the arson and siege. We have sought the public’s help in identifying these individuals," SSP Mastoi said.

Police officials had assured the public that the identities of those reporting the suspects involved in the arson and siege would be kept confidential. Intelligence and technical raids were being conducted in order to apprehend the suspects responsible for the violent incidents in the city.

On May 9, following the arrest of the PTI chairman, various government and private properties were targeted along the city's most important and busy road, Sharea Faisal, as well as other main roads.

District East was particularly affected by the unrest. In addition to damaging property, miscreants set fire to two buses of the Peoples Bus Service, a police van, two water bowsers, a Rangers post, a traffic police post and numerous other vehicles and motorcycles. During the turmoil, several policemen were also attacked and injured.

Cases were registered against the miscreants under different provisions, including the Anti-Terrorism Act, in various police stations, including the Tipu Sultan, Ferozabad and Mobina Town police stations.