Over two dozen PTI activists remanded in police custody for violent protests

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) remanded on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Firdous Shamim Naqvi and over two dozen party workers in police custody in cases pertaining to violent protests following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad last week.

An elderly man, identified as Abdul Hameed, and his son Huzaifa arrested for allegedly torching a Rangers check post on main Sharea Faisal near Nursery during a violent protest on May 9 were among the 28 detained suspects produced before the ATCs administrative judge.

A recorded video of Hameed emerged on social media in which he confessed to setting the Rangers’ check post on fire at the behest of the PTI leadership. He said his son Huzaifa recorded and shared the video of the incident on social media with his approval.

He added that he had also passed inappropriate remarks against the army leadership and sought apology over his act. The Tipu Sultan police produced Naqvi and 13 other suspects, including the father-son duo, before the judge and requested for grant of their 10-day physical remand in police custody for investigations and arrest of other people involved in vandalism.

Another 14 suspects were produced by the Ferozabad police on expiry of their previous police remand. The investigation officer sought a 25-day extension in their remand. PTI lawyer Zahoor Mahsud, however, opposed the police’s remand plea and pleaded with the judge to send the suspects to prison as no purpose would be served by their police

remand.

After hearing both sides, the judge handed over the custody of the suspects to the police for two days. He directed the investigation officer of the Tipu Sultan police to provide necessary medical treatment to Naqvi who was said to be suffering from several ailments.

Naqvi, former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, was arrested on Sunday evening. Separately, a District East judicial magistrate granted him bail in a rioting case lodged by the Sharea Faisal police.

He was told to furnish a surety of Rs5,000 to secure the bail, according to lawyers Riaz Effendi and Rana Imran, who represented him before the court. Since he has been arrested and remanded in a terrorism case, he could not be released following the grant of the bail. Cases have been registered under the sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 337 A (shajjah), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.