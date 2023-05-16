CM formally inaugurates Pakistan’s first institute of advanced endoscopy

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday formally inaugurated the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology (SIAG) at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), hoping that the institute would benefit thousands of people in the province requiring advanced endoscopy.

Pakistan’s first institute of advanced endoscopy and gastroenterology had become functional last month, and dozens of successful endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures and other interventions have been performed there free of charge.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony at the CHK, CM Shah congratulated SIAG Executive Director Dr Saad Khalid Niaz and his team for achieving the historic milestone in the field of advanced endoscopy. Shah also thanked the philanthropists who had backed the project.

He said his government firmly believes that affordable, high-quality health care is the basic privilege of every citizen. “It is not only ethically and socially imperative but also a necessary ingredient for the sustainable long-term development of our economies and society.”

He pointed out that the foremost challenge of the health system is to provide effective health coverage as well as equal access to medical services to everyone.

He maintained that when people have to pay for health care out of their pockets, they may delay or relinquish necessary treatments, thus putting themselves at the risk of becoming impoverished, especially by chronic diseases that require long-term care.

The CM said that liver and gastrointestinal diseases are one of the leading causes of illness and death in the country, and interventional and advanced endoscopic procedures are not only lifesaving but they also save patients from major invasive surgical procedures, thus alleviating their pain and suffering.

He said that considering our social strata, a large number of patients are unable to receive endoscopic treatment due to its high costs, and the lack of its availability and expertise. He also said that the allocation of funds by his provincial government, along with the support of philanthropists, has paved the way for the development of the SIAG.

These services had been started in 2006 in the Surgical Ward 4, finally converting into the first-ever advanced endoscopy facility providing high-quality services in the entire country, he added.

According to the CM, the SIAG is on a par with the world’s best in structure services and equipment. He said the institute has also introduced the treatment of pancreatic stones through a dedicated ESWL (extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy) machine for the first time in Pakistan, and the second one in the region.

He also said that he has been told that pancreatic stones are more common in our part of the world, and that it is a very painful condition affecting children and adults both. He added that the SIAG, like other institutions supported by the provincial government, would provide treatment through a state-of-the-art facility, extend such services to other districts like the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, and train the future generation of endoscopists comparable to international centres.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said on the occasion that the Services Hospital was underutilised, and its space could be used for the expansion of the CHK’s OPD and other facilities.

Dr Niaz said that in 2019, when he had contacted the CM for establishing the institute, Shah had advised him to establish the institute at the CHK, assuring him of financial support. He recalled that the CM had given Rs200 million for the institute, then the work was started. “Since the building was old and heritage, we faced many serious problems in its renovation,” he said, adding that he again contacted the CM, who gave him Rs400 million.

Architect Shahid Abdullah recalled the days when he started renovating the heritage building for establishing the institute. He said he had planned to renovate the entire CHK building. The Dow University of Health Sciences vice chancellor took up the issue of improving, renovating and overhauling the CHK, he added.