Murad hopes top court understands gravity of situation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday claimed that there is a visible split within the Supreme Court, hoping that the country’s top court would understand the gravity of the situation that emerged in the aftermath of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, seeing defence and civilian installations come under brutal attacks.

Shah was talking to the media after performing the inauguration of the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology (SIAG) established at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Responding to a question, the CM said that the split in the SC judges is being counted at 8-7 or 9-6, which is unprecedented, but it has a deep root cause, which according to him, is the extra-constitutional decisions given by the court. As a result, a crisis-like situation has emerged, he added.

He said that law and order was disrupted under a preplanned conspiracy on May 9. “What happened in Karachi was much milder than what happened in the cities of other provinces, but even then Sharea Faisal looked like a battleground, where a Rangers checkpoint, a police mobile, a Peoples Bus, two water board bowsers and various trees were torched, apart from damaging other public and private properties.”

He also said that the culprits involved in the violence and the arson have been identified through CCTV cameras, adding that while some of them have been arrested, some others have gone underground, but we are committed to bringing them to book. He urged the judiciary to support the government in establishing the rule of law.

Shah said that the miscreants not only attacked the Jinnah House (now Corps Commander House, Lahore) but also set it on fire. They also burnt the memorial warplane used by MM Alam to set a world record of shooting down five Indian planes in a minute in the 1965 war, he added. “This was such an abhorrent act that even Indians couldn’t do it, but our so-called political workers did.”

He said that each and every person involved in damaging public and private property, national memorials and important installations would not only be arrested but be also brought to book.

He also said that Khan is not the only one to be arrested through a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) warrant, adding that Pakistan’s former president and prime ministers, and the sitting Sindh Assembly speaker were also arrested by NAB, but none of them instigated their party workers to attack installations, and burn buses and police mobiles.

He hoped that the judiciary would realize the situation, saying that he has heard that the split within the judiciary has risen from 6-9 to 7-8, hoping that it would reach 15-0.

Shah also said on the occasion that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold free and free elections in the country. He said that the entire thrust is on holding an election only in Punjab, but not in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.