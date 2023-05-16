MPAs call for tackling harmful emissions from industries, vehicles

Concerned lawmakers in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Monday urged the government to effectively tackle the issue of harmful carbon emissions by industries and motor vehicles so that the health and well-being of the residents of the province can be protected from the adverse impacts of climate change.

The concerned legislators were speaking on an adjournment motion moved in the House by Sharmila Faruqui, MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, on the issue of climate change and its adverse impacts.

Speaking on her motion, Sharmila said Pakistan is among the many countries that are being adversely affected by the issue of climate change. She expressed apprehension that hundreds of thousands of people might be led to their deaths due to the adverse impacts of climate change.

She said Pakistan should take due precautionary steps for saving the country from the destruction caused by catastrophes brought upon by climate change, like the devastating floods of last year.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho pointed out on the occasion that the province has most adversely been affected by the problem of climate change. Dr Azra said that cotton cultivation has been affected in the province due to the issue of climate change because farmers are no longer sowing the cotton crop. She said that sewage treatment systems should be developed in the province.

She also said that the use of clean energy resources, including wind- and solar-powered, should be promoted for dealing with the issue of the rise in harmful carbon emissions. She suggested that electric vehicles be used to provide public transport facilities in the province.

She also suggested that hospitals have their own reverse-osmosis water filtration plants and medical waste disposal systems. The health minister further suggested that the province grow more mangrove forests near its coastal belt.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA Rashid Khilji urged the government to take action against the industrial units involved in excessive harmful emissions that have been damaging the environment. He advised the provincial government to adopt an effective climate change policy.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said Pakistan is counted among the countries that are water-stressed as a result of the adverse impacts of climate change. Shoro said that Sindh has been facing a serious water shortage because the river water is being unduly diverted before it reaches the province.

He said that people living near the Indus delta are no more prosperous due to the severe shortage of freshwater downstream Kotri Barrage. He also said that Sindh should launch more development schemes in the irrigation sector keeping in view the devastation caused by the floods of 2022.