Austrian railway probes ‘Hitler’ train announcements

VIENNA: Austrian rail operator OeBB said on Monday that it has filed complaints against two people after they had allegedly manipulated the trains´ loudspeaker announcements to play what appeared to be Hitler salutes and speeches.

The incident comes after two trains had been manipulated last week to broadcast a “nonsensical, confusing mix” of childrens´ songs and old, flawed announcements, OeBB spokesman Bernhard Rieder told AFP.

The latest incident on Sunday, which provoked public outcry, allegedly included Hitler salutes and what appeared to be historic recordings of speeches by Adolf Hitler. All three incidents occurred when OeBB trains passed through the same section between the eastern Austrian city of St. Poelten and its capital Vienna, Rieder added.

Late Sunday, the two suspects were reported to Austrian police, who identified them through analysing video footage from their trains´ surveillance cameras. The OeBB declined to further identify the suspects, but confirmed the two are “not OeBB employees”.