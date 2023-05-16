Islamic studies scholar Ramadan goes on trial over alleged rape

GENEVA: The Swiss Islamic studies scholar Tariq Ramadan went on trial in Geneva on Monday charged with “rape and sexual coercion”, allegations which the former Oxford University professor denied.

Ramadan told the judges that he let himself be kissed by his accuser but firmly insisted there were no sexual relations between them.

The Swiss intellectual, a charismatic yet controversial figure in European Islam, could face two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Sometimes smiling and sometimes tetchy, Ramadan did not hide his emotions during the first day of his trial at the Geneva Criminal Court. The Swiss complainant, who says she has faced threats and therefore wishes to be known under the assumed name of “Brigitte”, is a convert to Islam.

She was in her 40s at the time of the alleged attack on October 28, 2008. In a Geneva hotel room, Ramadan, 60, is accused of having subjected her to brutal sexual acts accompanied by beatings and insults.

In court, a screen was placed between Ramadan and Brigitte at her request, so that they could not see each other. Ramadan said he had not told Brigitte that he was in Geneva and insisted that she had invited him for a coffee, and then invited herself to his hotel room, having sent him a string of messages.

Asked by a judge why he accepted the invitation, he replied: “I got these messages from someone who says they´ve met me before; I don´t remember. She has a nice way with words, she´s smart. Like any man, one can be intrigued.” “It´s not a philosophical or sentimental meeting. It´s curiosity about a woman who is extremely insistent on seeing me,” he continued.