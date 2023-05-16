Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man Monday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army saying it returned fire after being shot at.
“Saleh Mohamed Sabra, 22, was killed by live bullets during an Israeli attack in Nablus,” the ministry said, adding that another Palestinian was wounded by gunfire. The Israeli army said it was conducting an operation in Nablus to prepare to demolish the house of a man suspected of an armed attack that killed two Israelis in the area in February.
