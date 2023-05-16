 
close
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

German nurse gets life term for killing two patients

By AFP
May 16, 2023

MUNICH, Germany: A Munich court sentenced a 27-year-old male nurse to life in prison on Monday for murdering two patients by deliberately administering unprescribed drugs so he could be “left in peace”. The nurse, identified only as Mario G., was also found guilty on six counts of attempted murder, a spokesman for the Munich district court in southern Germany said.