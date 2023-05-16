Putin hands over historic icon to church

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed over the country´s most acclaimed Russian icon -- Andrei Rublev´s Trinity -- to the Church, the Moscow Patriarchate said on Monday.
The handover of Rublev´s most famous work to the Russian Orthodox Church comes after its hugely powerful head Patriarch Kirill threw his support behind Putin´s decision to send troops to Ukraine and urged believers to support the offensive. The Moscow Patriarchate said in a statement that Putin made the decision to hand over the icon “in response to numerous requests from Orthodox believers.”
