Briton tells Cyprus court ill wife ‘begged’ him to kill her

NICOSIA: A British pensioner accused of killing his terminally ill wife told a Cyprus court on Monday he reluctantly ended her life after she repeatedly “begged” him to do so.

“I didn´t want to do it. I said ´no´,” David Hunter, 75, told the Paphos criminal court, adding he eventually conceded to his wife´s wishes after she “cried and begged”. In Cyprus, a largely Orthodox Christian country where euthanasia is taboo, the case is unprecedented as there is no law on assisted suicide.

Hunter said that his wife Janice, 74, was so unwell before her death in December 2021 that she could no longer walk upstairs and the couple had slept in a lounge chair on the ground level of their home.