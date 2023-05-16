Economic losses

According to reports, the rupee has hit a new low of 300 against the dollar. If the existing troubled economic conditions in Pakistan stay put, we may soon overtake Sri Lanka as the worst performing economy, and the Pakistani rupee as the world’s weakest currency. As the expected inflow of the $1 billion tranche becomes uncertain, the state may slide into economic, political and social chaos.
It seems there exists no law which punishes those responsible for ruining the economy and putting the lives of millions of people at risk.
Huma Arif
Karachi
