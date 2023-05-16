Traffic turmoil

The traffic situation in Karachi has become unbearable, with long lines of cars and trucks and severe traffic jams that cause hours of delays. This situation results in a significant waste of time and resources. The main cause of these traffic issues is the lack of infrastructure and inadequate public transportation. The roads in the city are not equipped to handle the high volume of vehicles, and there is a need for the construction of new roads and flyovers. Additionally, the public transportation system in Karachi is not efficient and reliable, forcing people to rely on personal vehicles for transportation.

Another issue that exacerbates the traffic problem is reckless driving and disregard for traffic rules. Many drivers do not follow the traffic signals or lanes, and this results in a chaotic situation on the roads. I urge the transport authorities to take immediate action to address these traffic issues. The people of Karachi deserve a smooth and efficient transportation system that can improve the quality of life in the city.

Hafsa Allauddin

Karachi