Above the law

Government representatives complain that the honourable president of Pakistan takes sides and shows his association with a political party. However, will the incumbent government realize that the caretaker governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are fulfilling the wishes of the federal government?
Also, more than 90 days have passed, and the constitutional tenure of these caretaker governments is over. And the fact that we are still waiting for a transfer of power to elected governments in both provinces is a violation of the law. It is a shame to see such gross violations at play.
Sh Taimur Nawaz
Islamabad
