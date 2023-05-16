Fully electric

It is high time that the government takes steps to make solar energy cheap and accessible for the majority of people. It is also essential to popularize electric vehicles. Both of these technologies will reduce dependence on, now very expensive, oil products. Use of electric vehicles will not only save a lot of foreign exchange, but also reduce pollution.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
