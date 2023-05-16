 
close
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Fully electric

May 16, 2023

It is high time that the government takes steps to make solar energy cheap and accessible for the majority of people. It is also essential to popularize electric vehicles. Both of these technologies will reduce dependence on, now very expensive, oil products. Use of electric vehicles will not only save a lot of foreign exchange, but also reduce pollution.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi