A culture of cheating

Cheating is quite common during the matric and intermediate examinations in Sindh, which is destroying our education system. The reasons behind it are the non-implementation of orders regarding invigilation at examination centres and the requirement of higher grades for admission in universities.

One way of resolving this issue is by revising the structure of the question paper. Instead of rote learning, schools should focus on building students’ understanding so that they can answer questions easily. For now, the education department should consider installing network jammers in examination centres so as to avoid the use of mobile phones for cheating.

Muhammad Ishaque Memon

Tando Muhammad Khan