Gold prices rise Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,100/tola on Monday.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs235,100/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold rose by Rs943 to stand at Rs201,560. In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to close at $2,015/ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs100 to stand at Rs3,000/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates rose by Rs85.72 to close at Rs2,572.
Jewellers said that gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs3,500/tola compared with the gold rates in the Dubai gold market.
