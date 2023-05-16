Businesses offer to mediate between stakeholders to end political impasse

KARACHI: The business community on Monday expressed profound concern over the ongoing political instability and offered to mediate between all institutions and stakeholders separately for the sake of the country and its interests.

The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said that the ongoing political instability was further deteriorating the country’s already ailing economy and depleting exports.

They urged all institutions and the stakeholders to sit down together without any

egoism for the sake of the country. They asked everyone, including the political parties, judiciary and the establishment to be on the same page so that Pakistan can be saved from plunging further into an economic disaster.

In a joint statement, BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, BMG General Secretary AQ Khali, KCCI President Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed and Vice President Haris Agar offered to play a part in dealing with the ongoing political and economic crises.

They said that they can sit with all stakeholders and talk separately with all of them so that the political tension is diluted and the situation normalises at the earliest, which is the need of the hour.

“Innumerable things were actually threatening Pakistan and its trade so it was high time that every stakeholder should understand that the survival of Pakistan depends on the survival of the economy,” they added, while underscoring the need to take everything under control.

They informed that many exporters, while expressing deep concerns over the most awful state of economy, have been constantly complaining that around 20 to 50 percent of the export orders have shifted to regional competitors on the grounds that Pakistani exporters would not be able to deliver their consignments as per agreed timeline due to the instable situation.

They cautioned the government that today the biggest challenge was the widening current account deficit, which would further widen if the house was not put in order and the ongoing political and economic crises stayed unaddressed.

They pointed out that there were ways and means to survive economically without the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, but for that to happen, drastic steps were needed, of which the most important step would be to make sure that the exports increase at any cost.

This desperately needed increase in exports must start happening within a matter of months, they said, adding that for that purpose, there were ways and means which have to be identified and effectively implemented after consultations with the business and industrial community.

They also mentioned that as a result of IMF dialogue with the government, many

steps were taken which resulted in increasing the cost of manufacturing and cost of doing business. These steps need to be reversed to bring down the cost of products, which would enable the exporters to start competing with regional competitors in the international markets.