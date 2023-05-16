Economic reality

LAHORE: Although macroeconomic indicators are very important for the economic stability of the country, we no longer talk about these indicators in Pakistan as all the economic indicators are out of the state’s control.

Macroeconomic indicators refer to statistics that provide information on the overall performance of an economy. These indicators include gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, unemployment rate, trade balance, interest rates, and government debt.

These indicators facilitate the policymakers to monitor economic performance, identify areas of concern, and take appropriate measures to maintain stability. For example, high inflation can be addressed through monetary policy measures such as adjusting interest rates, while high unemployment may require intervention from fiscal policies such as government spending.

All the above indicators are not under government control. The economic situation is so bad that even with best efforts it cannot improve them.

Our GDP is under strain, inflation is out of control and despite historic high policy rates the central bank is helpless in containing it. Unemployment is on the rise as there are no new industrial projects in the offing and the existing industries lack resources to upgrade technology.

Our import bill is still double than our exports despite compression of imports through administrative measures. Government debt is ballooning as our revenues are much less than our recurring expenses.

The minimum level of foreign exchange reserves that a country must maintain to ensure smooth flow of imports depends on several factors, including the size of the economy, the level of trade, and the stability of exchange rates. Generally, countries aim to maintain reserves that can cover at least three months’ worth of imports.

At our truncated monthly import bill our foreign exchange reserves hardly cover five weeks of imports. Bonds can be floated in the international market, allowing countries and corporations to raise capital from a global investor base. These bonds are referred to as international bonds or sovereign bonds, depending on the issuer.

They are typically denominated in major currencies such as US dollars, euros, and yen, and carry a higher credit risk than bonds issued by more established financial markets. But bonds floated in the international market are considered loans taken by the government, as they borrow money from investors and promise to pay them back with interest.

We have somehow averted sovereign default till now and let us hope that we continue avoiding default. Because when a country defaults on its international obligations, it means that it is unable to repay the loans taken from the international creditors.

This can lead to a number of consequences, which include downgrading of the country’s credit rating, making it more expensive for the country to borrow money in the future. It also brings economic instability as investors may lose confidence in the country’s ability to repay its debts.

Creditors may take legal action against the country to recover their money. A government that defaults on its international obligations may face political pressure from its citizens, which can lead to political instability. Defaulting can also make it difficult for a country to borrow money in the future, as investors may be reluctant to lend to a country with a history of defaulting.