Stocks start week higher on hopes of IMF bailout

Stocks closed higher on Monday as investors hope for revival of the IMF bailout programme without any further financial conditions, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index increased by 230.85 points or 0.56 percent to 41,718.43 points against 41,487.58 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,716.26 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,310.19 points.

“Stocks closed higher as investors weigh rupee recovery and IMF affirmation to support and no further financing condition to arrange bailout agreement,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said. He stated that investor speculations in the pre-budget session had played a catalyst role in a bullish close.

KSE-30 index also increased by 64.71 points or 0.44 percent to 14,906.66 points compared with 14,841.95 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 20 million shares to 109.172 million shares from 89.474 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.370 billion from Rs3.401 billion. Market capital increased to Rs6.226 trillion from Rs6.212 trillion. Out of 311 companies active in the session, 143 closed in green, 139 in red and 29 remained unchanged.

In a report, Topline Securities said range bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 231 points and intraday low of -117 points to finally close at 41,718 level (up by 0.56 percent) with low volume, as investor preferred to remain on sidelines amid ongoing political uncertainty.

ENGRO, POL, FFC, UBL and DAWH positively contributed 147 points to the index. On the flip side, OGDC, PPL, SYS, PIOC and MEBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 61 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Sapphire Fiber shares, which rose by Rs80.01 to Rs1,159 per share, followed by Blessed Tex., which increased by Rs24.30 to Rs349.30 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs79 to Rs981 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which decreased by Rs45 to Rs555 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX witnessed a range-bound day at the beginning of the week. “Following the country's prevailing political upheaval, the benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the negative zone, but managed to close Positive,” it reported. “Investor engagement has remained modest as investors await political clarity.”

Volumes on the mainboard remained erratic, with third-tier equities continuing to lead the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertilizer (+78.7 points), commercial banks (+35.0 points), technology & communication (+24.4 points), inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (+23.7 points), and chemical (+21.9 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 16.946 million shares which closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs1.16 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 11.162 million shares, which closed higher by 55 paisas to Rs7.30 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Hum Network, Lotte Chemical, Oil & Gas Dev. XD, Pak Petroleum, Air Link Commun, Fauji Foods Ltd, TPL Properties and Fauji Cement.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 21.112 million shares from 27.791 million shares.