LSM slumps by 25pc in March, hitting 3-year bottom

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector continues to grapple with a prolonged downturn, as it stumbled to a nearly three-year low in March 2023 by significantly declining 25 percent, marking nine consecutive months of negative growth.

Since May 2023, the decline started in manufacturing outputs, which went underwater in July (the first month of this fiscal) by contracting 1.86 percent. Since then, it is sequentially on a nosedive, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In February 2023, the LSM output was negative 11.59 percent which sharply tumbled to 25 percent in March, a significant concern for the economy. Economists attribute the downturn to a combination of economic instability and political unrest gripping the country. The sector’s struggle underscores the challenges facing Pakistan’s manufacturing industry and highlights the urgent need for measures to revitalise the economic stability.

Industrial output witnessed a decline of 8.11 percent in July-March FY23 compared to the same period last fiscal, whereas LSM output declined 9.09 percent over February 2023.

In FY22, the sector grew by 11.7 percent over FY21, aided by rising global demand and favourable government policies, which boosted GDP growth, with big industries contributing a significant portion to the economy.

According to the PBS data, out of almost all major and small sectors contracted in March, including textile, food, coke and petroleum products, chemicals, automobile, pharmaceuticals, cement, fertilisers, iron and steel, furniture, leather products, electrical equipment, and non-metallic mineral products. However, the output of garments, football, and beverages increased.

On a year-on-year basis, in March 2023, the output of textiles went down 30.74 percent, pharmaceuticals 28.10 percent, food 42.46 percent, garments 11.03 percent, non-metallic minerals 22.2 percent, iron and steel 5.1 percent, chemicals 16.75 percent (of which chemical products output was down 8.8 percent and fertiliser reduced by 22 percent), machinery and equipment declined by 24.7 percent, automobiles by 68 percent, cement 22.5 percent, and sugar by 72.8 percent over the same month last year.

Similarly, computer, electronics, and optical products declined by 37.8 percent; furniture by 10.57 percent, wood products 5.97 percent, tobacco 49.7 percent, rubber products 12.8 percent, coke and petroleum products 16 percent, leather products 6.85 percent, fabricated metal 21.8 percent, electrical equipment 24.5 percent, and output of other transport equipment went down by 48.4 percent over March 2022. Besides, the output of cotton yarn contracted by 30.1 percent. However, garment production in March increased by 11 percent, football by 29 percent, and beverages output up by 1.4 percent.

Output during July-March FY23 as compared to the same period of FY22 has increased only in wearing apparel (garments) by 31.7 percent, leather by 2.5 percent, furniture 48.3 percent, and football 34.8 percent. Whereas, food output in these nine months declined 8.7 percent, beverages 3.39 percent, tobacco 23.78 percent, textiles 16 percent, wood products 66.22 percent, paper and board 5.4 percent, coke and petroleum products 10.24 percent, pharmaceuticals 23.2 percent, rubber products 8.1 percent, non-metallic mineral products 10.75 percent,computer, electronics, and optical products 26.5 percent, machinery and equipment 46 percent, and automobiles 42.5 percent, while other transport equipment 38.9 percent.

Apart from these, chemicals output declined by 6.3 percent (with chemical products down 1.5 percent and fertilisers down 9.5 percent), cement output declined by 13.2 percent, sugar 14.35, cotton yarn 19.5 percent, iron and steel 4.02 percent and fabricated metal output dropped by 13.8 percent over the same period of last year.

Both domestic and global factors have contributed to this decline, including high energy costs, rupee devaluation, and the government’s tightening of monetary and fiscal policies. These factors have limited imports due to a lack of dollars, contributing to the negative growth of the sector. The global economic slowdown has added to the woes of industries in Pakistan, with many businesses scaling back operations or reducing operating hours, while others have shut down their plants.

The ongoing economic and political instability in Pakistan has also been linked to the decrease in industrial output by independent political economists. This ongoing uncertainty in the country has led to a decrease in investor confidence, resulting in a slowdown in manufacturing activities. The government’s inability to provide a stable and conducive environment for businesses has further worsened the situation, with investors hesitant to make long-term investments in the country. These factors have contributed to the ongoing nosedive of the LSM sector, which could impact Pakistan’s overall economic growth.