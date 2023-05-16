Pakistan’s public debt soars to Rs57.123 trillion

KARACHI: Pakistan's public debt reached Rs57.123 trillion at the end of March 2023, marking a significant increase of 32.8 percent compared to the previous year, the central bank data showed on Monday.

The surge in debt can be attributed to the country's high financing needs, the depreciation of its currency, and rising interest rates. The federal government's total debt witnessed a 5 percent month-on-month increase, reaching Rs54.438 trillion in February.

During the nine-month period of the current fiscal year (July-March), the debt spiked by 19.4 percent, reaching Rs47.832 trillion by the end of June. The domestic debt, which stood at Rs35.076 trillion in February, experienced a year-on-year increase of 25 percent and rose by 12.83 percent throughout the nine months of this fiscal year.

The foreign debt surged sharply by 47.6 percent to Rs22.047 trillion in March, compared to Rs14.936 trillion a year ago. The external debt also grew by 31.6 percent during the period from July to March of FY2023.

"The increase in debt is mainly driven by external debt, which is a result of currency depreciation. The USD/PKR depreciated from 261 to 284 during March," said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The rise in funding requirements, coupled with the absence of significant foreign inflows, is closely linked to the mounting central government debt. As part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the government is unable to borrow directly from the State Bank of Pakistan. Insufficient revenue and extensive expenditure needs compelled the government to rely heavily on domestic sources for borrowing. Additionally, the weakening currency contributed to a surge in external debt when measured in rupee terms.

The increase in the policy rate, currently standing at 21 percent, is driving up interest payments on domestic debt, further elevating the government's debt servicing costs. These figures on central government debt were released at a time when the country is grappling with a balance of payments crisis and a prolonged delay in securing an IMF bailout. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are now at a critically low level, barely covering a month's worth of imports. The ongoing political unrest following the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has exacerbated the economic and political instability.

International rating agencies and think tanks havewarned that without new funding support, Pakistan may face difficulties meeting its foreign obligations and may be at risk of default.

Moody's Investors Service anticipates that Pakistan will be able to fulfill its external payments until the end of this fiscal year in June. However, the funding options beyond that point remain uncertain, and given the country's extremely low reserves, defaulting without an IMF program is a real concern. Pakistan is facing the challenge of repaying or rolling over $3.7 billion in debt by June 30, although the government has assured that arrangements have been made to fulfill these obligations.

Last week, the IMF announced its continued engagement with Pakistan on the program despite the recent political developments. But, the IMF statement also emphasized the need for Pakistan to end its fuel subsidy program and "durably allow" a market-based exchange rate. Additional significant financing is required for the staff level agreement to be finalised.