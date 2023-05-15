Ahead of elections DeSantis tours Iowa to test waters

SIOUX CENTER, United States: Salesman Rick Lemmon listened intently on Saturday as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pitched his ideas to a crowd in the rural US state of Iowa. “He would be a great candidate for president,” Lemmon told AFP ahead of the speech.

DeSantis´ conservative values, firm approach to immigration, and opposition to abortion all appeal to the 60-year-old.”He checks all the boxes for me,” Lemmon said.

The United States won´t choose its next president until November 2024, but the election buzz is already saturating the humid air in the farming town of Sioux Center.

DeSantis, an up-and-coming figure in the Republican party, was the guest of honor at a political event organized by Randy Feenstra, a US legislator for Iowa.

DeSantis has not yet made his presidential campaign official, but the T-shirts, hats and “DeSantis 2024” signs abounding in the room made an announcement a mere formality.

The governor´s trip to Iowa further strengthens expectations that he will run for office. Known for its cornfields, Iowa plays a key role as a political kingmaker.

It is the first state to hold a Republican primary, and winning in Iowa guarantees presidential candidates valuable momentum.

DeSantis arrived on stage in a blue shirt, jeans and boots, and reeled off what seemed to be his political manifesto. He defended the right to bear arms and vowed to fight “transgender ideology” -- pledges from the conservative playbook that guides his administration in Florida. He drew a round of applause when he said that if he were President Joe Biden, he would “shut down the border (with Mexico) immediately.”

A name that didn´t pass through his lips was that of former president Donald Trump, his rival who is far ahead in the polls.

The real estate billionaire was supposed to hold a rally in Iowa on Saturday a few hours away by car, but canceled due to a tornado warning. At the event, DeSantis allowed himself only a few veiled jabs at Trump, saying that “governing is not about entertaining the public.” “Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling,” he said. “It´s ultimately about winning and producing results.”

Trump, however, does not mince his words when talking about DeSantis, whom he has mocked and criticized.

Still, he has DeSantis on a tightrope. Although weighed down by heavy legal woes, Trump retains an undeniable hold on the Republican party.