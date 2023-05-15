Iran arrests eight over workers’ strike at gas field

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for “leading” a workers´ strike at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on Sunday.
“Eight main leaders of the workers´ strike in the South Pars projects have been arrested by the intelligence services,” Akbar Pourat, the deputy local governor, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar. “Eight companies and subcontractors active in this area have been blacklisted for incitement to strike,” Pourat added.
