Monday May 15, 2023
World

Zelensky arrives in France

By AFP
May 15, 2023

PARIS: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in France on Sunday for talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, AFP reporters saw. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne greeted him as he stepped off the plane at the airbase of Villacoublay southwest of Paris ahead of a planned dinner with the French president.