‘Sick’ Lukashenko skips festivities

MOSCOW: Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday skipped festivities celebrating the ex-Soviet country´s state symbols following reports focusing on his health.

The 68-year-old leader has not been seen in public for the past five days. On Sunday, the former Soviet country paid tribute to three state symbols including its flag and anthem. Standing in a central Minsk square, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko congratulated Belarusians on behalf of the strongman Lukashenko during a televised ceremony.