Bangalore crush Rajasthan by 112 runs

JAIPUR: Fifties from skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by inspired bowling, led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a crushing 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.

Du Plessis made 55 and Maxwell smashed a 33-ball 54 to guide Bangalore to 171-5 before their bowlers then skittled Rajasthan for 59 runs in Jaipur.

South African left-arm quick Wayne Parnell took three wickets, including Jos Buttler for a duck, as Rajasthan fell to the third-lowest total in Indian Premier League history. The lowest IPL total was Bangalore’s 49 against Kolkata in 2017.

Bangalore, still searching for their first IPL title, moved up two places to fifth in the 10-team table, with the top four to make the play-offs. "Really good for our net-rate," said Du Plessis. "We batted first and assessed the conditions. We batted in the powerplay and thought 160 will be a good score."