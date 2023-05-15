Azhar completes 16,000 first-class runs

LAHORE: Former Pakistani Test cricketer Azhar Ali has reached the landmark of 16,000 first class runs. He is the 17th Pakistani to do so.

He achieved the milestone while representing Worcestershire in the ongoing edition of the County Champions. Azhar Ali is the fifth-leading run-scorer for Pakistan in Tests. He scored 7,142 runs in 97 matches at an average of 42.26, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The 37-year-old cricketer is also the only Pakistani batter who scored a triple hundred -- against West Indies in 2016 in the UAE. The former captain announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after the third Test against England last year. Last year, the middle-order batter smashed an unbeaten 202 off 329 balls with 18 fours and a six in a match against Leicestershire.