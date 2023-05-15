Shooting contests from today

KARACHI: As many as 11 teams are participating in the shooting event of the National Games at AMU Shooting Range in Jhelum which begins on Monday (today).

“The teams of four provinces, Islamabad territory, Army, Navy, PAF, Police, WAPDA, and Higher Education Commission have confirmed their participation,” said Secretary National Rifle Association Razi Ahmed Khan.

He added that the team of Railways might participate in the shooting event but they have not confirmed yet. According to the schedule, the events of Air Pistol for men, Rapid Fire Pistol, Prone Rifle for women, and Skeet will be held on Monday.

On Tuesday (tomorrow), the events of Air Pistol for women, Rapid Fire Pistol, and Skeet will be held. The events of Air Rifle for men and 50m Pistol for men will be held on May 17 and the events of Air Rifle for women, 25m Pistol for women, 3-position Rifle for men, and Trap are scheduled on the 18th.

The event of Trap will be held on the 19th and the events of Standard Fire Pistol and Prone Rifle for men will be held on the 20th. On 21st, the events of Center Fire Pistol, 3-position Rifle for women, and Double Trap will be held.

Army down Balochistan in softball Army downed Balochistan by 17-0 in the women’s softball show of the 34th National Games in Quetta on Sunday. Saifi, Humera Khan and Madiha Batool scored three runs each while Ansa Irshad, Waheeda and Rashida Parveen scored two runs each. Beenish Javed and Asiya Siddiqua scored one run each.