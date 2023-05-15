Volleyball competitions from today

LAHORE: The volleyball events for men and women of the 34th National Games will begin at the Ayub Sports Complex PSB Gymnasium, Quetta, on Monday (today).

The draws were held on Sunday at the managers meeting in the Balochistan capital. As per draws in the men’s event, eight teams will feature which have been bracketed in two groups.

Group A carries Navy, Army, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh while holders WAPDA, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Punjab and Balochistan have been bracketed in Group B.

Two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals which will be held on May 18. The final and the third-place show will be conducted on May 19. On Monday (today) Navy will lock horns with Sindh, Army will take on KP, WAPDA will be pitted against Balochistan and PAF will meet Punjab.

In the women’s event, seven teams will take part, which have been put in two groups. Group A contains WAPDA, Sindh, KP and Balochistan while Army, HEC and Islamabad have been placed in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals after single league engagement. The pre-finals will be held on May 18, followed by the third-place encounter and final on May 19. On Monday (today), Army will face Islamabad, WAPDA will take on Balochistan and Sindh will be pitted against KP. WAPDA will defend the crown in the women’s section as well.