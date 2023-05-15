PBSA pushes for inclusion of snooker in National Games

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) is making hue and cry over missing out on the 34th National Games, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has made it clear that the extravaganza is display of sporting strength of the affiliated units where the presence of the game is hardly visible.

Talking to ‘The News’, POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood said that unless and until the snooker association makes its presence felt among these units and gets the required affiliation with the National Olympic Committee, becoming permanent part of the National Games seems impossible for the association.

“Snooker team’s presence in these almost 11 units that include the departments, services, and provinces, will have to be ensured to get the POA affiliation and hence become a permanent member of the National Games’ family. Departments and services do not own snooker. It is not possible for the POA to include the game permanently in the extravaganza.”

The POA secretary added that the POA always tried to accommodate the game in international competitions more because of the caliber of the athletes but to include the sport in the National Games without the consent of units is not possible.

“We have done all we could during the past years to help snooker get the required accreditation for international competitions but to make it a part of the National Games without affiliation and without consent of the units is impossible. You have to follow a specific law to run the system and that is what we are doing.”

Alamgir Shaikh, chairman of the association, said that he had forwarded several request letters to the Federal Minister for IPC, the president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the Secretary General of the POA, the director general of Pakistan Sports Board, and the Secretary of Environment Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Quetta, Baluchistan, for the inclusion of the game of snooker in the National Games 2023.

“Besides being a popular sport, it is a medal-winning sport at the Asian and world levels. Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Asif and Hamza Akbar won the World and Asian Titles in 1998, 1994, 2012, 2015, and 2019, and most recently Ahsan Ramzan won the World Snooker title 2021 for Pakistan. Besides the above titles for the country, Pakistan also won a gold medal in snooker in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand,” Alamgir Sheikh added.