Cop killed as dacoits attack kiosk in Kashmore

SUKKUR: A policeman was killed when armed bandits ambushed the police kiosk in district Kashmore-Kandhkot. Cop Ghulam Nabi Soomro was performing his duty at Dolli check post near Ghoupur in district Kashmore-Kandhkot when a gang of dacoits stormed the kiosk and killed him. The outlaws also took away the official weapon of the slain policeman.