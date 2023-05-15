Centre to audit GB govt’s expenses

ISLAMABAD: The government is planning to conduct a special audit of the non-developmental expenditures of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government.

GB Chief Secretary Mohayyuddin Wani, who has gone to London and is expected to return next week, would be asked to coordinate for the audit. Former CM and PMLN President Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, while talking to ‘The News’ Sunday evening, said GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid keeps shuttling between Gilgit and Lahore to provide protocol and security to PTI Chairman Imran Khan after withdrawal of the official protocol and security entitled for the prime minister.

He said a trip of GB chief minister to Lahore from Gilgit, including the cost of fuel costs Rs300 million.

He further said the Nawaz government provided Rs21 billion to GB for developmental activities after increasing it from Rs7 billion that was reduced by PTI government to Rs12 billion and now again the incumbent federal government of the PMLN has enhanced the allocations to the tune of Rs16 billion.

Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said the GB chief minister was drawing highest salary of all other chief ministers to the tune of Rs1.5 million besides receiving arrears after salary raise, however, the GB government has badly failed to serve the people of the area.

He said the federal government is taking utmost care of the GB as it has provided Rs12.50 billion’s subsidy in wheat that was Rs8 billion during the PTI government’s tenure. He further said the incumbent GB government came into being through rigging and it has hindered the working of election tribunals which couldn’t decide eight electoral petitions even after laps of three years which are supposed to be adjudicated within one hundred days of the filing.

He said All Parties Conference (APC) of the GB parties is being convened towards the end of the month to discuss political and law and order situation of the area, adding that the APC will also be attended by 12 dissident members of the PTI and the demand would be made that the elections in GB should also be held on the same day of polls in Pakistan.

He further said the GB chief minister has been found engaged in criminal activities in Lahore and Islamabad and asked the federal government to take cognisance of his activities and place an effective check on the wasteful expenditures of the government.

To a query, he said the GB’s chief secretary had been trying to control the administration to save the expenses of the government but the chief minister and his blue-eyed advisors and ministers had sabotaged his efforts.