Imran not cooperating with police for his security: IGP

ISLAMABAD: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has lodged a complaint with the apex court as well as Islamabad High Court (IHC) through a letter written to both the top judicial forums over non-cooperation shown by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reliable sources disclosed Sunday.

“In these circumstances, the police are unable to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan,” the IGP averred in his letter, the sources maintained.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan as well as the IHC, in their recent orders have directed the Islamabad Police to provide ‘fool proof’ security to the PTI leader.

Imran Khan has repeatedly expressed serious concerns about his physical security, especially after the Wazirabad rally incident, which he allegedly claims that was an assassination attempt on his life. Imran Khan allegedly received bullets in his leg(s) but survived the attack. The sources, quoting IGP’s letter written to apex court, said that IK tried to negate security plan set up by the security connoisseurs which increases risk factor against him. When contacted, the IGP Islamabad, confirming the report, saying that he is writing a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court over non-cooperation shown by Imran Khan over the security matters. “We have been directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as the Islamabad High Court to provide ‘fool proof’ security to the PTI chairman. However, he is not cooperating and unwilling to accept any security detail for his protection.

“He is not even following the directions and advisories issued by Islamabad Police to keep to the secure routes for travel or even while he is moving in public places and meeting people. His stubbornness has made our task extremely difficult and the Islamabad Police want to make it known in ‘black and white’ that the Police, not only in Islamabad but anywhere else where he may be travelling, holding rallies and meeting people, in case of any untoward incident we cannot be held responsible,” the IGP Akbar Nasir Khan said while talking to ‘The News’. The IGP pointed out that in the prevailing conditions in the country as well as keeping in view his own claims that he is facing serious security threats to his life, it is necessary to implement directions issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as the Islamabad High court. Most recently the PTI chairman refused to listen to the directions and security advisories to ensure his security and took his own decision for travelling and moving around after he came out of the Islamabad High Court the other day.