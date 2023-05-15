Naila Kiani 2nd Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD: Naila Kiani becomes the second Pakistani woman to conquer the world’s highest Mt Everest (8848m). She achieved the feat Sunday and becomes the only Pakistani woman to have scaled five peaks of over 8000m in height.



A Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer mother of two kids become the second Pakistani woman followed by Samina Baig to scale the world’s highest peak.

Naila first gained prominence after images of her wedding shoot at K2 Basecamp in 2018 circulated on social media. She had also summited Gasherbrum-II 8035m, in 2021, ascended Gasherbrum I 8068m and K2 in July 2022, and Annapurna 8091m in 2023.

She had climbed the world’s second tallest peak shortly after Samina Baig, who has become the first Pakistani woman to do so. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday praised Naila Kiani for making Pakistan proud by summiting Mount Everest. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Adding yet another feather to her cap, Naila Kiani has made Pakistan proud by summiting Mount Everest. Through her passion for mountaineering and amazing achievements to her credit, she has reinforced the notion that our women are capable of achieving anything. Heartiest congratulations to her and best wishes for her future plans.”