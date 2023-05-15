Water outflows surpass inflows after surge in demand

LAHORE: River water outflows have surpassed the inflows following the surge in demand as mercury begins to rise. According to a water report issued by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday is such that the inflows at the River Indus at Tarbela are 32,200 cusecs and outflows 50,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera has inflows 28,000 cusecs and outflows 28,000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge has the inflows 34,600 cusecs and outflows 34,600, River Jhelum at Mangla has inflows 39,800 cusecs and outflows 50,000 cusecs, River Chenab at Marala inflows 26,300 cusecs and outflows 17,100 cusecs.

The report further said the Jinnah Barrage has inflows 61,300 cusecs and outflows 56,300 cusecs, Chashma inflows 65,300 cusecs and outflows 66,400 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 70,100 cusecs and outflows 56,700 cusecs, Guddu inflows 46,300 cusecs and outflows 43,300 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 42,000 cusecs and outflows 13,400 cusecs, Kotri inflows 6,600 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs, Trimmu inflows 25,700 cusecs and outflow 11,000 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 10,400 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs.

It said the reservoirs (level and storage) Tarbela has minimum operating level 1,402 feet, present level 1,432.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.574 million acre feet (MAF), while Mangla has minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,118.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 0.762 MAF.