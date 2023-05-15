PMLQ to hold rally on May 17 to express solidarity with Pak Army

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Q has announced to hold a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army in the wake of attack on its properties.

PML Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat and former governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar demanded strict action against miscreants who ransacked armed forces offices, GHQ, Jinnah House, and the public and private properties.

An emergency meeting of the central leadership of the party held at the residence of the party chief decided to hold the rally from Muslim League House to the Press Club on May 17 at 3 pm to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan when political leaders encouraged their workers to attack the army installations. He demanded for a strict action against the perpetrators.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain appealed to all patriots and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League to participate in the rally.