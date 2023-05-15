Govt announces additional facilities for intending Haj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Announcing additional facilities to intending Hajj pilgrims under the regular Hajj scheme, Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Talha Mahmood on Sunday said that the pilgrims would not have to bear the additional amount on account of sacrificing an animal – one of the Hajj rituals.

The government has included it in the Hajj package, which is amounting to Rs57,000.

The minister added that almost the same amount would be refunded in accounts of pilgrims on their return to the country.

Addressing a press conference, Senator Talha Mahmood said, “This was made possible by reducing expenses in heads of accommodation, food, travelling and Saudi Makatib without compromising on standard of facilities.”

The minister informed that Hajj flights schedule for nearly 73,000 intending pilgrims would be announced on Monday (today) and they would be apprised of the same via SMS on their mobile numbers.

They would get their e-tickets, passports and other documents two days prior to their departure.

“The intending pilgrims are also advised to get themselves vaccinated and ensure packing of their medicines to be taken during their stay in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Talha said that around 26,000 intending pilgrims under the regular Hajj scheme would benefit from Road-to-Makka facility to be available at Islamabad airport. As per this facility, the whole immigration process and customs clearance which is carried out at Jeddah or Madina would be performed by Saudi officials at Islamabad airport.

“We will try to extend this facility at other major airports of the country from the next year,” Senator Talha said. As my as 16,000 pilgrims benefited from the facility last year.

The minister said that Hajj training for intending pilgrims was also declared mandatory and they would also be issued training certificates.

He said that the government had been able to secure as many facilities as possible for pilgrims, adding that he would once again visit Saudi Arabia to monitor these facilities.